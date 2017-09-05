If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Singer, Paul Okoye Scammed in Las Vegas

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Singer, Paul Okoye of the P-Square fame, has given room for his fans to come blasting him after he lost about $300 to gambling at Las Vegas club.

The singer who has been in the US with his twins babies decided to go clubbing with friends and attempted to win some money from a machine at the club but ended up losing all his money.

Although the amount lost means nothing to him because he already has enough but some of his fans feels if he had used the money to support a just course it would have been better.

“After spending $300 on #gambling ...I won 25cents ndioshi !!! Oloshi !!! Barawo !!! #yahoomachine #scam #yahooplus .. the funny thin is that u will just be getting some free shayo and na fine girls dey in charge for table with all de disco light you go just de mumu de go,” he wrote.


