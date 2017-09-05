Actress, Abimbola Ogunnowo Shows off Process of Making her Toning Cream

These days, lots of Nigerian entertainers especially those in Nollywood have been looking toned and radiant and that is because they have been gotten the right combination to what they use on their skin.

One of those who has been looking so clean and glowing by the day is Nollywood actress, Abimbola Ogunnowo, who dabbles as a skin therapist.

Many will conclude that these celebs spend huge amount of money on expensive creams just to look toned but the truth is they buy made in Nigeria product which is made from natural ingrediants found around us.

Abimbola had to share the processes she goes through before making her cream and getting them to various stores which has been on high demand like she has always believed, it’s all about identifying with the various herbs around us and putting it to proper use.

“That joy in me when am making my organic skin care product is unexplainable. You can tell from everything i do that I LOVE SKINCARE. AND SKINCARE IS IN ME AND AM PROUD OF ME. WHO ELSE IS PROUD OF ME?”