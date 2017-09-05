Actress, Toyin Aimakhu Turns a Year Older

Nollywood actress, Toyin Aimakhu, is a year older today and the actress cannot seat back to count how well God has blessed and still counting.

It has not been an easy journey for her but personal life and career wise but she has been able to stay strong and focus and has so far been able to overcome lots of obstacles on her way.

Her journey so far has not been motivated by any man and so, she has been doing well and making herself happy and each day that passes by, she keeps glowing.

Happy birthday to ‘world best,’ and may you continue to soar high in Jesus name.