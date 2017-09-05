If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

5 September 2017

Nollywood Actor, Yul Edochie Blasted for Sharing Money to Win Votes



Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, is indicated keen interest in contesting for the governorship seat in Anambra state and he has other political parties to beat to win the seat.

It is good that a young and vibrant fellow like him is coming out to show such interest but many feel he is about to invest his money in something that might not yield positive fruit.

Recently, he got bashed by a fan who told him that he is not different from other politicians after he was seen sharing money to people in the streets just to win their votes.

According to the fan who revealed his actions, “So apparently today you shared money in my state? I was glad to see a young person getting involved in politics when I saw you, shame that you are not different!!!”

Yul is currently running under the umbrella of the Democratic People’s Congress and is currently ensuring that he wins the hot seat in Anambra state.


