Ex Beauty Queen, Gwen Tagbarha Joins Politic Set to Run Under PDP

Mother of one and Ekiti State University graduate, Gwen Tagbarha is set for her first political outing in her home state, Delta.

The former beauty queen is prepared for the uphill task of unseating an incumbent Chairman of the Sapele Local Government Area in Delta State at the polls in November, 2017 when the Local Government election is expected to hold.

Gwen Tagharha, an advocate of formal education for youths as a great step towards restructuring the human minds will be slugging it out at the primaries with political jugernauts at the grassroots level under the banner of the People's Democratic Party, PDP.

Mrs. Tagbarha is testing the murky waters of politics at a time when the #NotToYoungToRun campaign to encourage the participation of Nigerian youths in politics is gaining momentum.

The participation of women in Nigerian politics has been limited but the beautiful and very young woman might be drawing inspiration from the German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, British Prime Minister Theresa May and other frontline women leaders across the world towards positivity.

She believes governance is for the young, intelligent and the service-minded people with the vision to heal the people from the sickness of maladministration which has birthed the general apathy towards politics.

The actress and screen idol is passionate about the welfare of widows, orphans and the less privileged. She achieved a life-long dream in 2014 when she was crowned the winner of the maiden Miss Nollywood Nigeria; and that’s in addition to her being the Face of Niger Delta.