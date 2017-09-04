Actor, Jide Kosoko Appreciates Colleague for Calling him a Legend

Veteran Nollywood actor, Jide Kosoko, has always seen himself as a regular actor, who is also trying to make ends meet for himself but to others, he is a father and mentor.

Lots of actors and upcoming ones have always dreamt and wished they could work alongside him in any movie production and for those who have come in contact with him, it has always been good testimony about his humble personality.

The actor recently worked alongside fast rising actress, Liz John Black and the actress appreciated him by describing him as a legend, “Always great having you on set Sir, you are truly a legend.”

But Jide could not overlook such word as he thanked the actress for seeing him as one. In his words, “Thanks for calling me legend @lizjohnblack it's nice working with you too.”