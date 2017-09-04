If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

General News | 4 September 2017 15:55 CET

Actor, Jide Kosoko Appreciates Colleague for Calling him a Legend

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

Veteran Nollywood actor, Jide Kosoko, has always seen himself as a regular actor, who is also trying to make ends meet for himself but to others, he is a father and mentor.

Lots of actors and upcoming ones have always dreamt and wished they could work alongside him in any movie production and for those who have come in contact with him, it has always been good testimony about his humble personality.

The actor recently worked alongside fast rising actress, Liz John Black and the actress appreciated him by describing him as a legend, “Always great having you on set Sir, you are truly a legend.”

But Jide could not overlook such word as he thanked the actress for seeing him as one. In his words, “Thanks for calling me legend @lizjohnblack it's nice working with you too.”


Ghana is the bithplace of humankind
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH ,

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists