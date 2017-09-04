Singer, Wizkid Falls Ill Due to Stress, Spends time With Son

Singer, Wizkid, is currently down as he has just cancelled his tour date due to health challenges which he is currently battling with.

The singer disclosed this some hours ago as he appeals to his fans to bear with him because health is important as he also promised to release a new single before his London show which will be coming up on the 29th of September.

Wizkid also disclosed that during the few period he will be recovering, he will also use that opportunity to spend more time with his son, Boluwatife, whom he has so missed.

According to him, “Sad I’m typing this but I’ll be moving dates on my tour to get my health up. I appeal to my real fans to understand and pray with me. My next appearance will be in London 29th sept. Apologies to everyone affected by this. New dates for cancelled shows soon. I'll be spending time with my son's and family while I recover!! New music before London show! Love y'all forever Apologies to my fans in philly! Missed made in America yesterday but will make it up in a major way!”