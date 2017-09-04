If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Singer, Alariwo Turns a year older

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Singer, Alariwo of Africa, has not been making headlines of recent and that is because he has gotten a new management and he acts only on instructions.

Well, the singer is doing fine even though he has not been making hit singles which he is always known for but that has not stopped him from hitting the studio.

The good news about the singer is that he has just turned a year older as he is being celebrate by few friends and family members.

It has not been easy for the singer for sometime now as he has been taking his time at ensuring that he supports his wife he cannot walk well after a brief illness.


