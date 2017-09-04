Singer, Jidenna Drums for Support for Benue Flood Victims

The recent floods in some part of the world has been giving many people lots of concern as relief materials continue to come in to help displaced people and Benue state is not left out.

Just as many continue to feel for Sierra Leone and Houston flood, recently, Benue state in Nigeria was visited by flood which destroyed lots of properties leaving many people displaced.

Singer, Jidenna, is not just bothered about other countries but also concerned about Benue as he has joined others in pleading for support for funds and relief materials.

"While both Freetown and Houston have been enduring, more than 100,000 people have been displaced by flooding in Benue State, Nigeria. Benue is next to the state where I grew up so this really hits home. We need more prayer and more action. Here are a couple ways to donate directly to relief funds via bank account," he wrote.