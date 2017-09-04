I’m Actually Fit Now…Actress, Halima Abubakar Reveals

Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar, has been silent for a while as she tries to recover for a brief ailment that she has been battling with for a while.

The actress has so far been getting positive messages as she stays off social media for a while to try and recover fully before stepping out especially for movie calls.

For those who might have been wondering what has been happening to her or her whereabout, well, panic not because she is recovering well to the glory of God.

Showing signs of good recovery, she wrote, “I woke up in a great mood today, with God by my side all through God bless you all my loves for being awesome and caring to me. Thank you, am actually really strong I just wanted to post a picture (old)but how I feel inside see you all soon Happy new week sugars#Godisgood.”