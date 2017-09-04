If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Celebrity | 4 September 2017 13:13 CET

I’m Actually Fit Now…Actress, Halima Abubakar Reveals

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar, has been silent for a while as she tries to recover for a brief ailment that she has been battling with for a while.

The actress has so far been getting positive messages as she stays off social media for a while to try and recover fully before stepping out especially for movie calls.

For those who might have been wondering what has been happening to her or her whereabout, well, panic not because she is recovering well to the glory of God.

Showing signs of good recovery, she wrote, “I woke up in a great mood today, with God by my side all through God bless you all my loves for being awesome and caring to me. Thank you, am actually really strong I just wanted to post a picture (old)but how I feel inside see you all soon Happy new week sugars#Godisgood.”


A man is a product of his thoughts, for as a man thinketh in his heart so shall he act.
By: Adaora Oragudosi

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists