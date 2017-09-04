See how Miss Comely Queen Nigeria South-South 2016 Celebrated herBirthday (Photos)

Queen Rejoice Chidiebere, who emerged winner of the Miss Comely Queen Nigeria South South in Abuja, said she usually experience innermost elation whenever her engagement with orphans and less privileged ones makes them happy.

The Street of Benin City experienced something different during the Sallah holiday as the current queen stormed the street with Less Privileged Ones where she ate and dine with them.

Queen Rejoice Chidiebere said, though her tenure ends in 2017, she has many laudable projects to embark on before she leaves the throne.

Meanwhile, Miss Comely Queen Nigeria Beauty Pageant is set to hold next edition this December as Nationwide audition is on progress.