How Juju Music Maestro, General Prince Adekunle Died

Juju maestro, General Prince Adekunle, has died. The veteran musician died in the early hours of Saturday.

Sunday Scoop gathered that the Eniyan Laso Mi singer had been ill for a while and had been out of circulation.

Adekunle had an illustrious career which spanned over four decades and 15 albums. He established his band, Prince Adekunle & his Western State Brothers in the 1970s before changing the name to General Prince Adekunle & his Supersonic Sounds.

Adekunle is known to have influenced and assisted the careers of Sir Shina Peters and Segun Adewale, who were two of the biggest Nigerian music stars in the 1980s. Soko dance exponent is another artiste who owes his rise to the multitalented Adekunle.

Meanwhile, efforts to reach Sir Shina Peters and Segun Adewale failed as their phones were switched off.

General Prince Adekunle would have been 75 years old on October 22, 1942.Punch