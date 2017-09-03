If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Celebrities Birthday | 3 September 2017 09:30 CET

Celebrity Pencil Artist, Alesh Akeeem Turns 20

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

One of Nigeria's leading and Celebrity Pencil Artist, Alesh Akeeem, has just turned 20, today 3rd of September 2017.

Akeem is famous for drawing and presenting portraits to International celebrities Ciara, T-Pain, Migos, Jidenna, etc, as well as top notable such as: Alaafin of Oyo, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode, Chief Mrs. Kemi Nelson, Otunba Akin Alabi, etc.

The young chap is not slowing down at what he loves doing which is drawing as he derives pleasure in using pencil to create a living in paper.

He has so far been able to combines learning and drawing together as they don’t conflict. He is currently a student studying journalism at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), Ogba.


Effectiveness without values is a tool without a purpose.
By: roylexi.com

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists