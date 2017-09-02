Renowned Worship Leader, Singer and Song-Writer David Nkennor has released a brand new single titled ''Oh My God''.

''What better way is there to express the wonders of Christ's work in our lives than to exclaim "Oh my God!".

Reminiscing about how He saved us for eternity, the Psalmist says "I just can't forget all Your benefits". Let the rhythm and words of this song stir you to a deeper consciousness of His love and to Thanksgiving''. -David

DOWNLOAD

Lyrics: OH MY GOD

My soul thirst for You this day

Oh my God

None can take this joy away

Oh my God

Chorus:

You have given me

More than my eyes can see

You rescued my soul

For eternity

I just can't forget

All Your benefits

Oh my God

And I will serve you all my days

Oh my God

Let my heart flow in ceaseless praise

Oh my God

...