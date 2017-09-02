Actor, Kunle Afolayan Parades Albinos at ‘The Tribunal’ Premiere

Nollywood actor cum producer, Kunle Afolayan, has been able to prove that he is one man to look out for when it comes to movie production because he does not disappoint.

The actor has just premiered his much talked about movie, ‘The Tribunal,’ which features the likes of Funsho Adeolu, Omotola Jalade, Carol King, Damilola Ogunsi, Ade Laoye and others.

The premiere got many talking as they gave the red carpet out to some Albinos to show off their beauty. The event also had vetran singer, Salawa Abeni in attendance.