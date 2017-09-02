If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Cross Rivers Most Beautiful Girl Flags off 2017 Registration

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Cross Rivers Most Beautiful Girl is an annual beauty pageant that emerges beauty queens that can act as humanitarian ambassadors, represent Cross Rivers in numerous projects.

Over the years, the beauty pageant has raised beautiful girls from Cross Rivers State who represent Cross Rivers State in the global world.

The Winners Headed by the Most Beautiful Girl in Cross Rivers not only portrays Exemplary Qualities but also advocate for the masses especially in Cross Rivers State, meanwhile the competition is open for young ladies who are beautiful, bold and ready to represent Cross Rivers in international platforms.


