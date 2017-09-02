Funke Akinokun Drops New Single 'Ope' (Thanks)

For three Fridays consecutively, Funke Akinokun releases last gospel music single titled “Ope” off her soon to be released album.

The song, “Ope”, is definitely a song that will get you dancing and giving thanks to God for his goodness.

Formerly, released singles include “Holy Is Our God” and “Mercy” are some of the tracks to feature in Funke’s Album.

Download “Ope” and Share with friends.

About:

Funke Akinokun is one of the Artiste signed unto One Hallelujah Records label under the aegis The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

She is the one who gave us the various Names of God in several languages in the song titled ‘Who You Are’, a global ambassador of gospel music, and one proclaiming the Name of Jesus Christ as her personal Lord and Saviour. Her music is an evangelism tool that she hopes will allow the word of God reach more people globally.

The multiple award winning Funke Akinokun with two previously successful albums under her belt will like to thank all her fans who have supported her ministry in one way or the other. She will further appreciate your support by helping her spread the word through social media on these new songs by blessing your friends and family when they are eventually released, and also going out to purchase the album from 15th September on all digital platforms.