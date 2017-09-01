If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Music News | 1 September 2017

Singer, African China Bereaved as he Loses Father

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Singer, Chinagorom Onuoha better known as African China, has just lost his beloved father, who sied on the 30th of august, 2017.

The singer could not hide the much pain he feels losing his father who has been there for him to becoming whom he is today as plans for his burial begins.

Sharing the said news, he wrote, “The man That God used to bring me into this world, My Hero, My mentor, Papa u tutored me on how to be a good father to my kids. Papa passed on today 30th august 2017....early hours of this morning R.I.P.”


