Comedian, Okey Bakassi Celebrates 16th year wedding Anniversary with wife

Marriage is not bed of roses as only the patient ones are able to stay true to the sworn love for each other like comic Nollywood actor, Okey Onyegbule better known as Okey Bakassi.

The comedian with wife have endured the pain that comes with marriage for 16years now and still counting without any record of infidelity despite living countries apart.

Blessed with kids, these two love birds have shown many what real love is all about and they can’t hide how happy they feel for each other both when they are not even close due to distance.

Celebrating his woman, Okey Bakassi wrote “Best friend, Babe, Sister and Wife.... it's 16yrs already. We're in it forever. Happy wedding anniversary to us. Still love you so much, like yesterday, Zizi.”