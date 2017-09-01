I Just Don’t Understand Why ladies Lie About Their Age…Actress, Yvonne Nelson

When you meet a lady as a guy whom you feel you are having feelings for after long talk, the next thing she will want to know is “how old are you?”

Aside doing that to men, they also do it to their female folks and this makes one to wonder what ladues have with this age thingy because once they know the next person’s age they either hide theirs or not say it at all.

One of many celebrities who have come to observe this trend is Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson, who is yet to know why ladies prefer to hide their age.

According to her, “I can never understand why women especially lie about their ages”