Upcoming Actors Need to be Prayerful in the Industry…Actress, Jinad Habibat Adunni

Popular Yoruba actress cum producer, Jinad Habibat Adunni, has done well for herself and she has been able to position herself that she is still relevant.

The business of entertainment in Nigeria is not predictable but the actress has been able to device means of being relevant which is producing her own movies and not working for others alone.

Jinad who started her movie production in 2010, with the movie ‘Omokomo,’ followed by ‘Ikulokunrin,’ in 2011, is not in a rush to make movies but preparing quality scripts that will tell the Nigerian story the right way.

Knowing how the struggles have been so far, the actress advised upcoming actors to keep calm and not rush into things just to make money as their own time will come.

In her words, “My little advice to the upcoming actor's is that, just keep calm don't rush and be prayerful... Your time is coming soon”