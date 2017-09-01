Actor, Yul Edochie Emerges DPC Flag Bearer as he Wins Party Primaries

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has just won his party’s primaries to emerge the flag bearer of the Democratic People's Congress (DPC) ahead of the upcoming governorship election in the state.

The journey for the actor started like a joke when he made his intentions known some months back and many thought it was just mare fun since he is a man of few words but later it turns out to be true.

Though, not many believes that he will win the election knowing how dirty the game is couple with godfatherism but putting his heart out to serve is a welcome attempt.

Well, his party members so have faith in him and with his celebrity status and God on his side, it is hoped that he will win the Governorship seat of his state and help turn things around for good.

Sharing the good news, he wrote, “And I won the party primaries today to become the flag bearer of the DPC. DEMOCRATIC PEOPLE'S CONGRESS. I give God almighty all the glory. I thank everyone who made it possible. And to all who have placed their hopes and trust in me, I will not let you down. Its time for the youths, time for the masses. We are taking the Government house of Anambra State come November 2017. We will run a Government that will put the welfare of the masses first. Our Victory is the people's Victory.”