If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Nollywood At Large | 31 August 2017 12:02 CET

Actress, Regina Daniels Gain Admission into University

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, might soon be off the screen for a while as our darling has just gotten admission into the university.

The pretty actress shared the good news via her social media handle about her admission but did not state the university she was admitted into.

Regina will turn 17 come October 10, 2017, and she has featured in uncountable movies where she has made many producers proud of her work.

“Congrats to me on my admission....... #UNI girl, schoolgirl,” she shared.


To love is not by finding a perfect person but by seeing an imperfect person perfecting.
By: Adeyanju Alade

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists