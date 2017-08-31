If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Nollywood Media | 31 August 2017 11:48 CET

Player, Emmanuel Emenike Welcomes Baby Girl with Lover

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

Nigerian footballer, Emmanuel Emenike, has joined the league of some of his colleagues who are fathers as he will also celebrate father’s day next year 2018.

The player and his woman, ex-beauty queen wife, Iheoma Nnadi, have welcomed their first child together in the United Kingdom.

Emenike welcomed his baby girl with all joy as mother and child are said to be okay and doing fine after getting good medical attention.


When a land trangresses, it has many rulers.
By: Dr. A.J. Valentine

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists