Actress, Patience Ozokwor Consoles actress, Eucharia Anunobi shares Prayer of Comfort

Nollywood actress, Eucharia Anunobi, who recently lost her only child, has been receieving lots of visitors in her home who have come to pay her condolence.

Just as friends and families keep coming around, some of her industry colleagues have not turned their back on her as they either call or come around to show her love.

Recently, actress cum evangelist, Patience Ozokwor, was at the actress home to console her as well as share prayers with her to give her some strength and comfort.

The actress late son, Raymond, was a sickle patient who has been battling the sickness for several years until he died of complications some days back.