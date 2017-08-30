Omotola Jalade Others Pay Condolence Visit to Actress, Eucharia Anunobi

Some days ago, Nollywood actress, Eucharia Anunobi, lost her only son who was sick and since then, she has been indoors, mourning and people come in to sympathize with her.

Recently, some of her colleagues like, Susan peters, Ufuoma Mcdermot, Rukky Sanda, Omotola Jalade, Bimbo Akintola, Jennifer Eliogu took their time to go pay the actress a condolence visit.

Sharing update on the visit, actress, Susan Peters, appreciated her colleagues for showing up for the actress at this crucial period with prayers of God blessings upon them.According

To her, “You are all sister’s indeed. The true fraternity. Heaven is proud of you and will honor you all. Thanks for standing by one of our own @euchariaanunobi in this tragic time. You all warmed up the house with your presence. @omosexy @bimboakintola @omonioboli @ufuomamcdermot @rukkysanda @jennifereliogu @pastorpaulmain @jessicali love you all. #Nollywood #Godiswithus”