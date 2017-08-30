Wow, Denrele Edun Caught Kissing in Public

Controversial red carpet host, Denrele Edun, has given his fans what to discuss about after he shared a photo of himself kissing producer cum actress, Ada Slim.

Possibly, it was a cut from a movie scene ‘How to play a Player,’ which Denrele and others featured in and it’s being produced by Ada Slim.

May had always described Denrele has not being straight but he is already used to such allegations and that has never affected him negatively.

No matter the hate words thrown at him, he keeps getting lots of credit alert amounting to several millions each week why haters continue to grumble underneath.