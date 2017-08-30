So Funny When people talk about Friend Zoning Others…Actress, Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has been paying less attention to negativities as she has focused her time on passing positive messages to her fans.

The actress, who has been taking time to either preach or share motivational messages laughed at the fact that lots of people cry over friend zoning others without taking about the comfort they get.

“I see a lot of people on the gram, Facebook, everywhere talking about THE FRIEND ZONE. "Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha, Laughing saying "HE IS IN THE FRIEND ZONE. Look, The hover hand!" But I don't see too many people making jokes about the other Zone (THE COMFORT ZONE), Ain't no MEMES about that, ain't no jokes about that.

“You know why because a lot of you all are in there. Well today let's step out of our own COMFORT ZONE. FORTUNE FAVOURS THE BOLD AND IT IS THE CAVE YOU FEAR THAT WOULD HOLD THE TREASURE YOU DESIRE. Forget your New Year’s resolution, Forget it. Let's make a New LIFE RESOLUTION to be fully and Authentically YOU.

“I don’t know what Dreams you have but I can guarantee you there's somebody in the hospital right now praying, Begging God to have the Opportunity that you have right now. DONT BLOW IT. IT IS TIME TO GO FROM ZERO TO HERO, IT IS TIME TO GO FROM MEDIOCRE TO METEORIC. IT IS TIME TO GO FROM BEING COUNTED OUT TO COUNTED ON. IT IS TIME TO FLY LIKE THE EAGLE YOU ARE OR DO YOU WANT TO CONTINUE TO CLUCK WITH THE CHICKENS?” she wrote.