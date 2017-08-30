Miss Coal City Nigeria, Ugoji Nneamaka Bags First Class Degree Honours

Reigning Miss Coal City Nigeria, Ugoji Catherinemary Nneamaka from Anambra State has bagged a FIRST CLASS degree from Godfrey Okoye University, Enugu state following her graduation from the institution.‎

The Computer Science graduate also emerged the overall BEST GRADUATING STUDENT in her Faculty and the entire University of Godfrey Okoye University, Enugu for the 2016/17 set of graduating students

The intelligent beauty queen has been on top of her academic game from her formative years. She attended‎ Rose Bethel Primary school. Anambra State and further proceeded to‎ Loretto Special Science school, Adazi-Nnukwu, Anambra State.‎ She graduated as one of the best students from Her secondary school; Loretto Special Science school, Adazi-Nnukwu, Anambra with 9 A's (Distinction).

Queen Nneamake whose ambition is to be a software Engineer dabbled into the pageant industry with the emergence as Queen of her University, Godfrey Okoye University, Enugu in Nigeria at age 17 in 2014. The hardworking lady went ahead to win the Miss Coal City Nigeria Beauty Pageant in 2015 at age 18, becoming the reigning MISS COAL CITY NIGERIA till date.

The latest first class graduate who is passionate about reading novels, singing, and dancing had Carried out Charity projects in the old people's home at Awkunanaw, Enugu State and nd educational projects for University students in Enugu State.‎ Speaking cross sections of youth at her graduation ceremony she said "Always stay true to yourself, be determined and never loose focus I am forever grateful to God, my family, my friends and my fans. Am inviting you all to my convocation ceremony coming up on February. I love you all"