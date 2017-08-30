If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Album Release | 30 August 2017 21:11 CET

TERRY APALA RELEASES NEW TUNE “MGBOR”

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

Following his Win for Best Music Cover of the Year (International) at the City People Awards, Apala Hip-Hop prodigy, Terry Apala comes back with a Trap Infused Street Anthem titled “Mgbor” which literally translates to “Listen”.

The Benie Macaulay produced trap beat sees Terry Apala bragging about being the king of his sound and people go crazy when they hear his song and name because of his unique and distinct style.

The song is a testament of his growing status and the deserved recognition he has been getting lately. Terry is definitely here to stay as the “New Skool King”.


Love is like a FLAME,if not taken CARE of,it Burns Out
By: akoaso,Hamburg-Germa

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists