Leave my Family Alone…Actress, Uche Jombo Replies Speaks on Allegations About her Marriage

Nollywood actress, Uche Jombo, is not happy with the way negative things are being published about her especially those spying into her marriage.

The actress has been in the on allegations of hiding her said failed marriage from the public as all is not going down well with her marriage.

Fans had woken up this morning to some pages to learn that the actress was hiding her alleged broken marriage from the public but she has decided to speak up blasting the fake reports trying to tarnish her image.

Read her message to the fake news below;

The world will not be destroyed by those who do evil, but by those who watch them without doing anything.

Dear Nigerian Bloggers

If YOU are going make up stories about my life or marriage try FACTS. Normally I will look at this stupid trending story on me today and look the other way but not TODAY!!! ENOUGH!!!!!! I find your need to create mirage tales of rancor where there are none in chase of a story/news outrageous.There's no story here except a woman trying to balance her family life and work in 2 countries.

Please LEAVE my FAMILY out of your manufactured made up stories, there are more important stories, real issues in world people are worried about than little old me. My only social media cover-up is pretending You "Zero journalistic ethics" people didn't hurt me by your unfounded and non factual stories.

News flash: Marriages in the United States are public record.