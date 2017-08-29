Comedian, Julius Agwu Steps out Looking Healthy with Family in London

Comedian, Julius Agwu, is really looking healthy after taking the advice of his doctors who have warned him to have a good rest so his body can fully recover.

It would be recalled that the comedian had earlier had a brain tumor which was removed succefully but later was rushed to the hospital after few months.

Since returning to the country after his health challenges, the comedian has rather been on a low key so he can recover on time.

Now is one of those who will entertain crowd at the #OkeyBakassiLiveinLONDON . He is already in London with his family for the show and this has given some of his fans lots of relief seeing that he is doing fine.