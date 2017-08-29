If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

29 August 2017

In My 40years on Earth I’ve Dinned with Demons…Actress, Opeyemi Aiyeola

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Nollywood actress, Opeyemi Aiyeola, is a year older and what is important to her on her happy day is that she is doing fine through the grace of God.

The actress turns 40 today and she is proud of herself and how well she has come considering the various challenges she has encountered on her journey through life.

Celebrating herself, she write “In my almost 40yrs I have seen, felt, fought, walked, ate, drank with people like angels or demons. I have been disappointed and been a disappointment. I have cried, groaned, wailed, smiled, laughed. I have been loved and hated with or without any reasons. I have received divine grace, favour, mercy, hope, health. I look at my life and all I can say is 'OSE DADDY'”


By: FRANCIS TAWIAH

