Veteran Comedian, (Baba Sala) Moses Oluwasanya Adejumo Is Hale and Hearty!

The iconic comedian, actor and movie producer, Moses Olaoluwa Olusanya Adejumo popularly known as Baba Sala is not dead contrary to speculations in the social media.

The Ijesha-born actor some months agohowever was taken to the UCH for treatment on ailment related to old age and was discharged after regaining fitness. He returned to his home town- Abiola Avenue in Osun State immediately.

Speaking with meon the telephone interview on Friday 26th August, 2017, Baba Sala's adopted son, Bada Gbenga Omoolomo revealed that the reports of the 82 year old’s death like the previous ones, is simple not true. The youngest wife of Baba Sala- Mrs Funmilayo Adejumoin a telephone interview also confirmed that Baba Sala is hale and hearty.

Omoolomo Bada said that he had been receiving calls from fans and friends of the comedian from the country and abroad since the rumour went viral, adding that he had been in touch with his father who was eating when he called him.

Omoolomo who has also made a name in the entertainment industry said, "Someone posted a nasty rumour online about my father’s death but it is not true. I have received calls since the rumour was posted. People wanted to know the true position of things. Some of the callers were his (Baba Sala ) fans living abroad. I told them he is alive . But how many people will I explain that to, considering the damage that the spread of that rumour had created?

"People should please stop toying with others' emotion and psychological positions. Every rumour will definitely have a deeply negative effect on people concerned.

The Adejumo family is not happy that some people feel happy to feed on rumour just to create excitement or sensation for themselves . It is an anti - human action and those behind it should stop", Bada posited.

Baba Sala has made a mark that if it were to be in today’s comedy acting legion, he could have been making dates for audition to produce the likes of Eddie Murphy and more more comedy actors across the world. His name today is synonymous with Nigeria’s comedy.

His authentic cracking jokes have almost sent many for emergency rib-surgery in hospitals while has has never been remembered by anyone to have seen him laugh or smile during hid acting days. He has influenced the life of many by making them laugh off their problems and anxieties.

Moses Olaiya has made many people laugh their sorrows away and the trait still remains with him till this day as he is proud of the career he has loved and which has registered his name as one of the world best icons on the field of comedy.

Baba Sala has left a big mark in Nigeria’s world of comedy and today still remains a house-hold name. Today, he has hundreds of stage plays, TV dramas and films – almost all comedies – to his credit.