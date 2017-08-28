After Long Battle with Acute Diabetes Actor, Obi Madubogwu is Dead

Nollywood actor, Obi Madubogwu, has finally bid farewell to mother earth as he has been reportedly dead after long battle with acute diabetes.

The actor was some months back shown the needed love by some Nigerians who donated to help save his life but he could not fight the ailment anymore.

He passed away Monday afternoon while in the hospital. The actor has featured in lots of movies but was notable for his role in ‘Battle of Musanga.’

May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace amen.

