Nollywood Actor, Ajirebi’s Son, Samuel Back to Acting After University Studies

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Comic Nollywood actor, Ajirebi Kayode Olasehinde, is indeed a proud father seeing his son, Samuel, making him proud as he successfully completes hi academics studies in the university.

Samuel has been in the acting world as a teenager but took a break for a while to focus on his studies and after a successful completion; he is back to the industry.

Ajirebi is best known for his role in popular comic family series, ‘Papa Ajasco and Company,’ and he has also been featuring in other movies as well.

Samuel was recently spotted with actor, Kunle Adegbite, who shared the news about his return to acting.


