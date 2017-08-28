God Sent Custom Officers to Save me from Robbery Attack…Actress, Angela Okorie

About a week ago, Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie, turned a year older and decided to celebrate her day with the less privilege when she was suddenly attacked by robbers.

She came on social media to share her testimony but was too happy to explain how it all happened but for the grace of God upon her life.

The actress recently disclosed to Punch that her brother was the one driving as she was not concentrating only to notice that their car was double crossed and the robbers alighted and were approaching them with gun before officers of the Nigerian Customs Service showed up from nowhere.

“My brother was driving and since the road was rough, he had to slow down because of a pothole. All of a sudden, he just told me to bend my head in the car because I was not concentrating. By the time I would realise what was happening, some armed robbers had double crossed us and they alighted from their cars with guns. They approached our car and cocked their guns, ready to shoot. They almost shot us but before we knew it, some officers of the Nigerian Customs Service showed up from nowhere. They intervened and immediately, my brother seized the opportunity to zoom off. That was how we were saved.

“I believe it was God that sent those Customs guys to us because they were not on the road and they came out from nowhere. When I saw the robbers, I was scared but I had faith in God. I wonder what would have happened if God was not on my side,” she explained.