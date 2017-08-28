I’ve Never Smoked in my Entire Life…Singer, Kcee

Five record artiste, Kcee, some weeks back indicated his interest to run for the governorship seat in Anambra state and his belief is that he can deliver if the youths can believe in him.

The singer believes that being an entertainer should not be a problem for him to contest for any political office irrespective of the kind of life they have lived.

He went on to tell Punch newspaper that people are perceived in wrong ways and for him, he does not care about what is being said about him because of his fun side.

Kcee added that he might be in the limelight but he does not smoke like some of his colleagues but prays a lot.

In his words, “I don’t care what anybody says about me; what matters is who I am as an individual. That I’m a musician does not mean I’m stupid. For example, I don’t smoke and I pray a lot. But a lot of people think all entertainers smoke and drink. Mind you, this doesn’t mean that I’m better than those who smoke, or that they are better than me; it just goes to show that you shouldn’t stereotype people. I have never smoked in my entire life. The only time I’ve held a cigarette was while shooting a music video. If I want to unwind, I just take a little sip here and there, and I’m good.”