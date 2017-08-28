Stop Slaying on Red Carpet Let’s Save the Ghana Movie Industry…Actress, Juliet Ibrahim

Some weeks back, Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson, put some of her colleagues on blast stating that rather than help the industry grow they are busy slaying on red carpet.

The actress who has been making strong contributions from her own end could not hide her anger after watching a celebrity on TV not able to defend her industry.

Now, fellow actress, Juliet Ibrahim, has lend her voice by calling everyone involved to help save the industry that was once top on the list.

According to Juliet Ibrahim, “Let's unite to revive the Ghana film industry. Leila Djansi, Shirley frimpong, YN, Yvonne Okoro; Van Vicker we are all in this together fam. Yvonne is 100% right. Let's stop channelling our energy on slaying red carpets without a movie credit to our name in a year! Who you fooling?

“Let's get to work. Ghana Actors Guild this is a wakeup call. Producers guild what's happening to the once sort after Film industry in Ghana? Actors are comfortable with anything that our values have been compromised. Staying relevant doesn't mean attending every red carpet event

“Our movie industry collapsed years ago and we have all been sitting waiting for a miracle to happen. Would red carpet events revive industry? SMALL changes can make a BIG difference...Ghana movie industry; it requires collective effort for us to get better than we were.Focus people.”