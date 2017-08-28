Entertainers are not Respected in Corporate World Because they Can’t Read to Understand…Actress, Yvonne Nelson

“You wonder why entertainers are usually not respected in the cooperate world? Well there you have it, they can't even read to understand.”

Not many might agree with popular Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson’s opinion, but she is entitled to it and strongly believes that it is a problem.

The actress is one who is very versatile with lots of happenings both within and outside her industry and she has come in contact with people which possibly gave her the avenue to sum up her opinion.

She believes that the reason some entertainers don’t earn lots of respect in the corporate world is because they can only read but don’t understand what they are reading.

Hmm, how many people will agree to this?