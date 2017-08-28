My Marriage Lasted Because I’ve Been Loyal to my Hubby even in his Absence…Actress, Mercy Johnson

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson with hubby, recently celebrated their 6th year wedding anniversary but not without them recalling how well they have come together.

Mercy took out time to appreciate her man who has really stood by her and got to understand her as a lady which has helped in making the union a happy one and still counting.

The actress stated that her marriage has made her learn that couples who are happy in their home had every reasons to divorce but they chose to stay in the marriage because their commitment to each other is more important than their flaws.

In her words, “I have learnt that couples who make it, aren't the ones who never had a reason to divorce but the ones who decided that their commitment to each other is more important than their flaws or differences......am never graduating from this school called Marriage.... Odi, I appreciate our similarities and I do Respect our flaws.....Am loyal to our love even in your Absence. I Love You...But am still Angry jor. HWA To Us.”