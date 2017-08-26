Actress, Lizzy Anjorin Attends First Jumat Service in Medina

Nollywood actress, Lizzy Anjorin, since converting to Islam, has been able to remain committed to the religion that she has the grace to travel to Saudi Arabia for pilgrimage.

When many are busy waiting on the government to take them for the Holy pilgrimage, the actress made her own journey to avoid stories that torches the heart of flight delayed or lack of funds.

Sharing some photos from the Holy land, the actress was seen filled with joy as she had her 1st Jumat in medina, knowing that Allah has been very good to her and everything that concerns her even sparing the life of her daughter who is doing fine in the university.