Former Big Brother Naija Star, Gifty Officially Single with No Relationship

All is not well with singer, Mr. 2kay and former Big Brother Naija, star cum Nollywood actress, Gifty as their much talked about relationship has hit the rocks.

It would be recalled that Mr. 2kay had granted an interview were he claimed that Zodiac signs are responsible for his failed relationship with the reality star, “Zodiac signs are very important for us to know, if your zodiac signs don’t really match, then it doesn’t really match because some people are not matched, they are just wasting their time with each other,’’ but Gifty will never ignore such claimes.

Gifty took to her social media to state that, ‘’ is funny how some people can’t maintain their relationship and yet blame zodiac Signs. bros if e no work then check yourself spiritually. The neck can explain the story and not the head. Never put your frustrations on zodiac signs.’’

To further set the record straight that they are no longer together, Gifty had told a fan after she shared the picture of a musical video shoot that she is currently single as there is no man in her life.