Singer, Terry G Proud to Give Parents Grandchild

Singer, Terry G’s style of music may have not been earlier accepted by his parents knowing that they are very strong Christians but along the line, they had no choice but to accept their son that way.

Terry G, recently proudly shared picture of his vibrant parents who are still looking young as he disclosed that his father is just 51 while his mother is 47 and at 31, he is already doing well for himself. “my young and vibrant parents,#51, #47, #31.”

At his age, he has been able to make his parents proud with his success in music and good entrepreneurial skills and not just that alone, he has been able to give them a grandchild with hope of many as time goes on.

Wow, with this age, it means that his father had him at the age of 20 while his mother was 16 when she got pregnant and that helped them to grow with him together.