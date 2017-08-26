If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Celebrity | 26 August 2017 10:18 CET

Actor, Hank Anuku Looking Cute After Taking off Dreadlocks

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Nigerian base Nollywood actor, Hank Anuku, is really looking cute than when he was having his dread lock on as he recently stepped out for an interview session with Ghana TV channel.

The actor in a recent interview with Nollywoodgists.com disclosed that he took off his dreadlocks after God told him during a prayer session on the mountain.

There is every possibility that the actor best fits the pulpit looking at the way he now goes around like a pastor in his fashion outfits.


