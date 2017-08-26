Nigerian Govt. Needs to Start Paying Attention to Tourism Development…Actor, Yomi Fash

Some countries have come to believe that for its country to grow, they need to diversify into other sectors and make it attractive for people to visit all in the name of tourism and that has been working.

We have seen many Nigerians travel either to other African countries or abroad on vacation and what they do is to go visiting various tourist sites which has been grossing huge amount to the developed countries.

When it comes to things in Nigeria, the government believes that oil is the only way forward and even the money that comes from oil is being mismanaged by these public office holders and Nollywood actor, Yomi Fash Lanso is really bitter about this.

The actor paid a visit to Ondo state recently and he was amazed by the beautiful mountain the state is blessed with yet the government cannot capitalize on such to build tourist attraction sites.

In his words, “A visit to this place in Arigidi Akoko in Ondo State will leave you spellbound. Pure natural beauty with a captivating mountain. An alluring scenery. Our government needs to start paying attention to TOURISM, and if dem no know HOW make dem consult ME o jare”