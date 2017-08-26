Yul Edochie is too Clean for Anambra State Politics…Fan Tells Actor

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, is one of many celebrities who has shown interest in Nigerian politics which is perceived by many as a dirty game.

The actor has been trying his best along with his campaign team to ensure that they are able to convince the people of Anambra state that he is the right candidate for the governorship seat of the state.

He has picked his nomination form under the umbrella of the Democratic Peoples Congress (DPC) party but some are worried about his ability to win the seat knowing how the game of politics is being played.

Giving his reason for contesting, the actor explained that he is doing it for the youths and masses at large as it is time to liberate his people from fake promises made by old men who have turned politics to a retirement home.

In his words, “I do this for the youths. I do this for the masses. I'm on a divine mission to liberate my people. We are tired of hearing same old stories. We must stand up and elect credible people. The years of total disregard of the masses by politicians have come to THE LAST BUS STOP!!! Support the movement.”

But one of his fans believe that he has taken the right step by showing interest but might never win because he is too clean for the game and obviously might not be able to dance to the tune of the political godfathers of the state.

According to his fan, “I admire his guts but he won't go far. Truth be told. The murky waters of Nigerian politics doesn't need clean new entrants. Old recycled, corrupt moneybag is preferred or maybe you enjoy the support of the occultic and super-corrupt godfathers who will make you sign away your life n that of your children as well as your destiny if you fail them. You can't be Governor of Anambra looking so clean. Not that state.”