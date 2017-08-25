Actor, Emeka Ike Defeated, Loses AGN President Seat to Emeka Rollas

Finally, the lingering leadership tussle in the Actors Guild of Nigeria has finally ended with the body now having a well recognized President in person of Emeka Rollas.

Emeka was elected after a keenly contested election which now sees both faction of Emeka Ike and Ibinabo Fiberesima being officially dissolved.

Emeka , a onetime General Secretary of the Guild emerged as President at a recent election of the Guild and by his election, the controversies that has characterized the guild in over four leaders has been resolved.

Actor, Emeka Ike was had 14 votes while Emeka Rollas had 42 votes to win the powerful seat of leadership in Nollywood.