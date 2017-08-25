Producer, Prince Uche Honoured by the Chartered Institutes of Arts management & Professionals USA

Nollywood producers are the brains behind making and discovering of new talents in the industry but they are not well celebrated sometimes in the country.

Some award organizers have tried at ensuring that they create various categories to help appreciate the great works of those people that are always behind the scene.

Nollywood producer, Prince Uche’s works has not gone unnoticed as he was recently awarded by the Chartered Institutes of Arts management & Professionals USA.

Prince Uche Nwabuisi was awarded the award of Best Script Writer 2017, at the induction ceremony held in Imo state recently.