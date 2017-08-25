If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Nollywood Media | 25 August 2017 13:07 CET

King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal’s Son Weds in Style

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Legendary Fuji singer, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal better knwon as K1 the Ultimate, is one father that has invested so much in his children that no matter how many they are, he is always ready to give them the best.

He has so ensured that all his children are well educated and doing fine on their own like his son, Yomade Mashal who just got married today.

Yomade got married to his long time lover at the Ikoyi Marriage Registry where both families including K1 himself was present to design the documents.


